Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Stock Holdings Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,613 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 96,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,962 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.