Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,694 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $261,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

