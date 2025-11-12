JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Holdings Lifted by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $37,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

