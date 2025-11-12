Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.64. Approximately 13,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 38,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 3.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.35.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

