Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,707,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Materion by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 465,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,289 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 794,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,853,000 after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 122,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42. Materion Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $97,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,874.48. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

