BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.0999 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 518,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 359,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BZFD

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -106,000.00 and a beta of 3.39.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 0.06%. BuzzFeed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at BuzzFeed

In related news, Director Janet L. Rolle sold 23,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $47,814.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,426. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 723,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,090. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,655 shares of company stock valued at $640,037. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BuzzFeed by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in BuzzFeed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.