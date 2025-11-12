Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Shares Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.1180 and last traded at $21.1180. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.
Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile
Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.
