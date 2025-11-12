Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJT stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
