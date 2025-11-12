Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.