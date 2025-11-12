Americana Partners LLC Makes New $648,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

