Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFMW) Trading Up 22.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMW – Get Free Report) traded up 22.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2453 and last traded at $0.2453. 6,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1997.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

