Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $473,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $238,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 87,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

