Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $270.17

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.1704.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Glj Research increased their price objective on First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $264.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.54. First Solar has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $281.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,559,122 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,847 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 81.0% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

