Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,454 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

