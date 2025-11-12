Brokerages Set XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) PT at $13.75

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

XIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $9.69 on Friday. XPLR Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $910.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. XPLR Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $3,148,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 4,489.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 301,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $7,044,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

