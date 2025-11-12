Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $573.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

