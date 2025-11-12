Atria Investments Inc Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Gray Media Inc. $GTN

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gray Media were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Gray Media by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 6,867,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Media by 60.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 734,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Media during the 1st quarter worth about $2,876,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Media by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,017,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 281,566 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Gray Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Media ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Gray Media news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,016.26. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gray Media from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Gray Media from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

