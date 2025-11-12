Atria Investments Inc Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9,087.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 14.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

