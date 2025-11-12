MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.60 and last traded at C$15.60. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.
MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 1.6%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.77.
About MCAN Mortgage
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
