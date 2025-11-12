Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF $HSMV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Stock Performance

HSMV stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small\u002FMid ETF (HSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active fund of small- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on volatility forecast. HSMV was launched on Apr 6, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

