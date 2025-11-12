Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,832,000 after purchasing an additional 278,784 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3%

EMR stock opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average is $130.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

