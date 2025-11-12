Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield by 734.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BN opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.33 to $54.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

