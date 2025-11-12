Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $183.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 1.20% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $183,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $281.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $281.32. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

