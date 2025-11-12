Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT at $38.33

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.56. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $46,491.66. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,219.52. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 73,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,749,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 167,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after purchasing an additional 936,852 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,025,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

