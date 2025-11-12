Analysts Offer Predictions for MWA Q1 Earnings

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MWA stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,104. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 763 shares in the company, valued at $20,532.33. This represents a 62.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,825,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,042,000 after purchasing an additional 945,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,088 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,987,000 after buying an additional 796,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

