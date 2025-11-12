Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30.22 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,959,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,067,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,105,000 after buying an additional 330,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,646,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $112.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.77%.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $81.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

