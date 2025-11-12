iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.41 and traded as high as $81.08. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 11,609 shares.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $238.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Utilities ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5,608.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.