Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $65,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CALF stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.