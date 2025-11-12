Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Camden Property Trust worth $31,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.98.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.2%

CPT stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

