UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.68 and traded as high as $34.89. UGI shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 2,649,448 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded UGI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UGI by 34,940.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,576,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,817 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,470,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after buying an additional 1,556,273 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in UGI by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,987,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after buying an additional 1,427,553 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $33,070,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $20,988,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

