Xperi (NYSE:XPER) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 449,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 491,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Xperi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPER

Xperi Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $303.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.53%.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More

