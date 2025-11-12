Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rediff.com India Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Rediff.com India shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 43,388 shares traded.
Rediff.com India Limited engages in the online business in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform; and online advertising services. Its websites consist of information relating to sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; and search facilities, as well as a range of community features, including as e-mail and shopping.
