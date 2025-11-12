BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.12. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.0950, with a volume of 122,493 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 196.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.