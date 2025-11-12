BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.12. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.0950, with a volume of 122,493 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.2%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
