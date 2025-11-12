Desjardins Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:SLF FY2027 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.60. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$91.44.

Shares of SLF opened at C$81.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$83.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.80. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$74.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.11. The firm has a market cap of C$45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

