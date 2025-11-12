National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.38 and traded as high as $30.04. National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 2,919 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NKSH

National Bankshares Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its position in National Bankshares by 33.9% during the third quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in National Bankshares by 26.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.