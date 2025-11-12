Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of IBKR Q3 Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $70.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

