Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,042,886 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,042,886 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Hologic worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hologic by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $80.31.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

