Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Alliant Energy worth $29,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

