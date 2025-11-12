Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.14 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Jacobs Solutions worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

