Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.4890. Approximately 198,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,341,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4851.

Several analysts recently commented on TDIC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Dreamland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Dreamland in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dreamland currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91.

We are an event management service provider based in Hong Kong with over eight years of experience in managing the entire or part of the event lifecycle for our customers. Events encompass a range of public and private events, from trade shows, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, charity galas, brand promotion events to internal corporate events.

