FY2029 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology Lifted by Analyst

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

PYXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Report on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.