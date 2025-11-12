Reviewing Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.98, meaning that its share price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Sharplink Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $539.64 million 3.24 $72.77 million $5.54 17.27 Sharplink Gaming $3.14 million 706.63 $10.10 million ($5.01) -2.31

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher revenue and earnings than Sharplink Gaming. Sharplink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Monarch Casino & Resort and Sharplink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 5 2 0 2.29 Sharplink Gaming 1 1 4 0 2.50

Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus target price of $94.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Sharplink Gaming has a consensus target price of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Sharplink Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharplink Gaming is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Sharplink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 19.26% 19.33% 14.67% Sharplink Gaming -3,377.39% -15.93% -15.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Sharplink Gaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Sharplink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

