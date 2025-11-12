Raymond James Financial Predicts CGI Group FY2027 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Raymond James Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. CGI Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

CGI Group Stock Up 1.1%

CGI Group stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. CGI Group has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $122.79.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CGI Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in CGI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CGI Group by 292.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in CGI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

