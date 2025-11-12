Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 115.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 283.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

