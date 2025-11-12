Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASHTY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th.

ASHTY opened at $259.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $336.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.64 and a 200-day moving average of $263.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

