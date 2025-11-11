Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 620 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

