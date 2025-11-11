PFG Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 81.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.9% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.3% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

