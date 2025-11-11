NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock worth $610,228,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

