Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 23,376 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

