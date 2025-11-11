11,475 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thryv by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thryv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,610.32. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $189,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Thryv had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

