Rathbones Group PLC Sells 191 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 15.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.33 per share, with a total value of $38,433.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,866. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:ETN opened at $373.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

